Maymay inaatake pa rin ng nerbyos pag nakakakita ng artista: Oh My God talaga!

Sabi nga ng dalaga sa isang panayam, “Excited na excited ako na nakikita ko sila palagi. Hindi ako makapaniwala na nakakasalamuha ko na sila araw-araw. Oh my God!”

Kahit ang ka-loveteam ni Maymay sa PBB na si Edward Barber na lumaki sa Germany ay excited na rin sa pagpasok nila sa mundo ng showbiz. Masaya raw siya na nakikilala na niya ang mga sikat na artista sa Pilipinas. Ipinakikilala raw siya nina Maymay at Kisses Delavin (former PBB housemate rin) sa mga nakakasama nilang celebrities.

“I didn’t know many pero because of Maymay and Kisses especially they told me a lot!” ang chika ni Edward sa interview ng ABS-CBN.

Nang tanungin kung anong mensahe nina Maymay at Edward sa sandamkamak na supporters ng tambalang MayWard na atat na atat na sa mga gagawin nilang projects together in the future, ito ang sabi ng binata, “It’s exciting for us that we can make other people excited about the things we might do, we could do. So excited to do whatever comes.”

Sey naman ni Maymay, “Nakakatuwa po isipin na nag-expect sila, nae-excite sila ganyan, kung ano mangyayari sa amin ni Edward.”

Samantala, ngayong gabi na mapapanood ang makulay, madrama at inspiring na life story ni Maymay sa Maalaala Mo Kaya. Sumailalim muna ang dalaga sa acting workshop bago sumalang sa kanyang unang acting project at hinding-hindi niya raw malilimutan ang naging experience niya rito.