Late filing ng SSS benefits

Greetings.

I would like to ask for your consideration regarding the “late filing” of SSS sickness benefits. I had a laser treatment for varicose veins on February 2, 2017 at St. Luke’s Medical Center. Based on the medical certificate issued by my attending physician, the home confinement was dated February 2-22, 2017. I was only able to notify the SSS branch in San Mateo, Rizal where I live on March 8, 2017. I submitted all the documents to SSS. However, I was denied of my claim for sickness benefit because of “late filing.” I am working as a seafarer and had my employment contract with my employer ended on December 5, 2016. As an OFW, I did not know that the notification should be done prior or during the period of confinement. Since I was already (temporarily) “separated” from my employer at the time of my treatment, I did my own personal filing with SSS and not ask my company’s HR to do so on my behalf. Under these circumstances, do I have the right to claim SSS sickness benefit? I have brought all the documents that I have to the SSS San Mateo branch more than a month after the treatment because both my legs were treated and I had limited mobility. That being said, I would like to ask for your kind consideration to still let me file for my sickness benefits regardless of the delay. I have been unemployed for four months due to sickness and granting such benefits will be of great help.

Thank you very much.

Respectfully yours,

Ronaldo Camo

REPLY:

Sorry to inform you but we cannot reverse the denied sickness benefit claim due to late filing. He was on home confinement from Feb 2 – 22 , 2017 but he only filed for sickness claim on March 8, 2017 . As stipulated po under Section 14.3 of the SS Law:

“if the member is unemployed or self-employed, he shall directly notify the SSS of his confinement within five calendar days after the start thereof unless such confinement is in a hospital in which case notification is also not necessary. That in cases where notification is necessary, the confinement shall be deemed to have started not earlier that the fifth day immediately preceding the date of notification.”

In his case, home confinement, he should have notified SSS on February 7. However, he filed his sickness claim only on March 8.

By the way, he filed another sickness benefit as separated member (BSI) in our San Mateo branch yesterday for Laparoscopic cholecystectomy and this was approved for 15 days (March 10 to 24, 2017). The claim proceeds will go directly to his ATM account.

Thanks and best regards,

Ma. Luisa

Sebastian

Assistant Vice President

Media Affairs

Department

VOIP No. 5050

May nais ba kayong isangguni sa Aksyon Line? Maaari kayong sumulat sa aming tanggapan Aksyon Line c/o Inquirer Bandera, MRP bldg., Mola st. cor. Pasong Tirad st., Makati City o kaya ay mag-email sa jenniferbilog@yahoo.com.ph or jenniferbilog97@ gmail.com.

Hangad ng Aksyon Line na buong puso namin kayong mapaglingkuran sa abot ng aming makakaya.

Ang inyo pong lingkod ay maaari rin mapakinggan sa Radyo Inquirer DZIQ 990AM sa Programang Let’s Talk; Mag-usap Tayo, tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Biyernes, alas-7 hanggang alas-8 ng gabi; at Isyu ng Bayan tuwing Linggo, alas-8 hanggang alas-10 ng umaga. Maaari rin po ninyo na matunghayan o mapanood sa pamamagitan ng live streaming www.ustream.tv/channel/dziq.