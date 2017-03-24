Meralco Bolts nahablot ang ikatlong sunod na panalo By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NAKUHA ng Meralco Bolts ang ikatlong diretsong panalo at solo liderato matapos talunin ang TNT Katropa Texters, 94-89, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination round game Biyernes ng gabi sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Kumamada si Alex Stepheson ng 20 puntos at 27 rebounds para pangunahan ang Meralco na umangat sa 3-0 record. Si Lou Amundson ay gumawa naman ng 19 puntos at 18 rebounds para sa TNT Katropa na nakatikim agad ng unang pagkatalo ngayong kumperensiya.

