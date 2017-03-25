Ted lumabas ang pagiging hunk, natural comedian By Ambet Nabus Bandera

ALIW na aliw kami nang mapanood namin ang guesting ni Manong Ted Failon sa Magandang Buhay nina Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros at Jolina Magdangal. Ibang-ibang Ted Failon ang aming nasaksihan dahil talaga namang machong-macho siya sa paningin namin that morning at sa edad niyang iyan ay hunk pa rin ang kanyang aura! Nasanay kasi tayong mapakinggan siya at mapanood sa mga seryosong isyu ng bayan, kung kaya’t yung mga simpleng pangungulit niya, jokes at ultimo pagbirit ng kanta ay bago sa atin. Ha-hahahaha! At least nakita ng publiko ang pagiging isang tao ni Manong Ted, bilang isang tatay, kaibigan, sikat na tagapagbalita, and yes, kering-keri pa rin niya ang makipagsabayan sa mga millennial. Ha-hahaha! Ikaw na Kuyang!

