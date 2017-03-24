Vicki Belo binantaan ng Duterte fans, Osang nakisawsaw

NATAKOT si Dra. Vicki Belo na makuyog pa ng mga maka-Duterte dahil sa kanyang Instagram caption recently.

Umalma kasi ang netizens sa pagmamaganda ni Vicki patungkol sa mga zebra at giraffe na matatagpuan sa Calauit Sanctuary Park, Busuanga, Palawan.

“Can you believe that this is in the #philippines? These animals were donated to us during Marcos regime and have lovingly cared for until P-Noy administration.

“Unfortunately, since the Duterte administration came in, they have been forgotten and have not received any feeds for a month now.

“Please help save these beautiful #zebras and #giraffes.”

‘Yan ang caption ng beauty doctor sa kanyang Instagram photo. Some netizens took it as a swipe to President Rodrigo Duterte. Agad-agad namang binura ni Vicki ang kanyang post dahil binash siya ng netizens.

Sa isang online portal, sinabi ni Vicki na hindi siya galit kay President Dutere, “I want to make it clear that I am not bashing President Duterte.

“As the leader of our country, he has my support.

I’m aware that he has to worry about so many more important things that I’m sure he’s not even aware of this situation.”

Just the same, bash pa rin ang inabot niya, “Ah na delete na ang post, nabasshhh ata ng sobra! Ok lang sana kung dilawan pero sana minsan nag iisip…Botox pa more,” say ng isang girl.

“Sa dami ng problema na Pinas ngayon doc sana di mo dinerect kay p. duterte ang sisi agad agad, mukhang yellowtards ka naman sana inaddress muna kay vp Leni,” said another girl.

“Kung ako ang nakapansin na payat ang mga zebra, medyo malayo yata na ang duterte administration ang maiisip kong sisihin dahil sa pagkapayat nila…baka puwede yung caretakers muna,” matalinong say ng isang guy.

“Bintang agad! Sisi agad? Hahaha. Wag maging political dra, baka magulat ka sa kalabasan,” warning naman ng isa pang guy.

Si Rosanna Roces naman ay nakisawsaw din and said, “Ikaw na bumili ng feeds mayaman ka naman eh!!! Ako nagpayaman sa ‘yo, remember?”