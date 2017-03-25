Bashers kay Mocha: Hindi ka nakakatulong sa Pilipinas, bumalik ka na lang sa putikan!

MOCHA Something admitted that her radio show on DZRH has been suspended.
“Opo totoo ang balita na ako po ay na suspended sa DZRH dahil sa video na ito. Naintindihan ko po ang desisyon ng DZRH News Television dahil meron silang pamantayan na sinusunod bilang isang miyembro ng KBP. Gayun pa man ang boses ng ordinaryong Pilipino ay patuloy kong isisigaw dito sa ating Blog. Maraming Salamat,” pag-amin ni Mocha sa kanyang blog.
Nag-rejoice ang netizens over this. Tuwang-tuwa sila dahil suspendido ang Pambansang Epal.
“Nasuspend ka only to find out na yung taong gusto mo paringgan ay hindi ka naman pinansin! Bwaha”
“Bumalik ka na lang sa kung saang putikan ka nanggaling at dun ka na lang magpakawalang-modo. Go!”
“Hindi ka nakakatulong sa pag unlad ng bansa. Puro mura at kabastusan ang lumalabas sa bibig mo. Nasuspend ka na humihirit ka pa. Huwag ka ng umepal.”
“I hate it when this mocha girl talks as if she represents the Filipino people. She sow hatred, division and intrigue. I wish she would read St Francis of Assisi’s prayer. This girl is full of hatred in her heart.”
“Gigil na gigil na sya pero yung kinaaasaran nya hindi pa din alam na nageexist sya. Ahhaa.”
