Bea, Derrick, Jak, Hero, Ken bubuhayin ang VoltesV

NAGBABALIK ang classic Japanese anime na Voltes V sa GMA bilang bahagi ng 40th celebration nito. Mapapanood itong muli sa Marso 27, 8:25 a.m.. Tagalized siyempre ang pagbabalik ng Voltes V. Napili naman para magbigay ng boses sa mga pangunahing karakter sa sikat na sikat na anime sina Derrick Monasterio (bilang Steve Armstrong), Bea Binene (Jamie Robinson), Jak Roberto (Mark Gordon), Hiro Peralta (Bug Bert Armstrong) at Ken Chan (kontrabidang si Prince Zardoz). Bukod dito, sa Lunes ng umaga (9:10 a.m.) rin magsisimula ang telefantasya na Ice Fantasy mula sa China. Isa na naman itong de kalidad na programa na hinaluan ng maraming paandar na special effects na siguradong papatok sa mga millennials.

