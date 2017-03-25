Balang licensed Zumba instructor na; nag-guest uli sa ‘Ellen’ By Jun Nardo Bandera

IPINAGMALAKI ng internet sensation/Kapuso child actor na si Balang kay Ellen De Generes na isa na siyang licensed Zumba instructor. Muling bumalik sa show ng American TV host na Ellen ang child wonder. Gaya ng unang pagbisita, muling nagpasiklab si Balang sa American audience sa pagsasayaw. Bukod sa hiyawan ng audience, tawa rin nang tawa sa kanya si Ellen dahil nananatiling bibo si Balang kahit dalawang taon na ang lumipas nang mag-guest siya sa talkshow nito. Hindi naitago ni Ellen ang pagkaaliw niya sa bata na dedicated talaga sa pagsasayaw.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.