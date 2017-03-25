‘Walang kontrata si Eula Valdez sa GMA 7!’ By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

“WALANG kontrata si Eula (Valdez) sa GMA po, kaya anytime puwede siyang lumipat ng ibang network.” Ito ang pahayag sa amin ng kampo ng aktres dahil pinaratangan siyang balimbing sa paglipat nito ng ABS-CBN. Umeere pa raw kasi ang Encantadia kung saan gumaganap na kontrabida si Eula pero heto’t nakipag-pictorial na sa bagong teleserye ng Dreamscape Entertainment na Kung Kailangan Mo Ako. Katwiran pa sa amin, “Tapos nap o ang papel ni Eula sa Encantadia, wala na rin siyang eksena du’n.” As of now ay hindi pa naman nagte-taping ang Kung Kailangan Mo Ako at ang ginanap na pictorial ay para sa gaganaping Trade Event sa Marso 30. Nainis daw kasi ang mga taga-GMA sa ginawa ng aktres. Gusto naming isiping malaking kawalan sa GMA si Eula kaya maraming nagagalit dahil kung hindi ay siguradong dedma lang sila.

