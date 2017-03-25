Regine, Aegis may biritan showdown sa Full House Tonight

NGAYONG gabi, music and comedy mix perfectly sa favorite trending comedy show n’yo na Full House Tonight as Asia’s Songbird, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid belt out OPM hits with Aegis.

Rhian Ramos, Kris Bernal and Ariella Arida show even gorgeous babes can make us laugh. Catch Rhian and Kris in a funny fairy tale parody entitled “Biancarella.”

Magpapakitang-gilas naman si Ariella kasama sina Rhian at Kris sa isang sexy summer game kung saan sabay-sabay nilang bibilangin ang abs ng Kapuso hunk na si Bryan Benedict, at ng Panagbenga Hotties na sina Peter Cayumba at Alvin Berto.

Special guest din sina Ashley Ortega and Enrico Cuenca from the viral fast food commercial explore alternative endings to their love story to hilarious results.

PLUS! Returning to the program is GMA primetime’s phenomenal kilig squad – the cast of Meant To Be. Watch Barbie Forteza, Jak Roberto, Ivan Dorschner, Addy Raj and Ken Chan explore hilarious possibilities of getting entangled with the love-crazed situations in the M2B universe kasama ang buong tropa ng Full House Tonight.

Lahat ‘yan ay mapapanood sa Full House Tonight ngayong Sabado ng gabi after Magpakailanman.