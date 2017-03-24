Mahindra Floodbuster tinibag ang NLEX Road Warriors By Melvin Sarangay Bandera

NAKUHA ng Mahindra Floodbuster ang kanilang unang panalo matapos padapain ang NLEX Road Warriors, 89-81, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup elimination round game Biyernes sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Gumawa si James White ng 30 puntos at 23 rebounds para pamunuan ang Floodbuster na umangat sa 1-2 kartada. Nagtala naman si Wayne Chism ng 28 puntos at 21 rebounds para pangunahan ang Road Warriors na nahulog sa 0-3 karta.

