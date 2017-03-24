Nagrereklamo ka na ba sa init? Hindi pa summer- Pagasa INQUIRER.net

Bagamat tumataas na ang temperatura sa halos lahat ng bahagi ng bansa, hindi pa opisyal na nagsimula ang tag-init, ayon sa weather bureau. Sinabi ni Aldczar Aurelio, weather forecaster mula sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), na sa susunod na linggo pa lamang posibleng ideklara ang opisyal na simula ng summer. Noong Huwebes, nakapagtala ng 35.4 degrees Celsius sa Metro Manila, ngunit nakapagtala ng heat index o temparaturang naramdaman ng katawan sa 38 degrees Celsius.

