Bulag lalaban sa 100 meter dash sa Palaro

Isang 13-anyos na bulag ang lalaban sa 100-meter dash sa Palarong Pambansa 2017.

Ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ng Department of Education lalaban si Rudy Pintucan na nanalo ng tatlong gold at isang silver sa 2017 South Cotabato Regional Athletic Association Meet.

Ang mga nanalo sa regional meet ang lalaban sa Palarong Pambansa. Ngayong taon ito ay gagawin sa Antique.

Bukod sa 100 meter dash, si Pintucan ay naglalaro rin sa long jump, at goalball.

Si Pintucan ay estudyante ng SPED Integrated School ng General Santos City.

Noong 2014, ang team ni Pintucan ay nag-uwi ng silver sa goalball tournament ng SRAA.

“They were the underdogs of the match because all of them were beginners. That experience inspired him to train hard. During his years of training, he sustained bruises, body pain, and minor injuries but these only made him stronger,” saad ng pahayag ng DepEd.

Sampung taong gulang si Pintucan ng pumasok sa eskuwelahan matapos itong mapakinggan sa radyo.

Bukod sa pagababsa ng Braille at Nemeth codes, si Pintucan ay isa ring singer.

