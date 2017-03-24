PCSO official guilty sa nawawalang papremyo By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Isang opisyal ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes office ang hinatulan ng Quezon City Regional Trial Court kaugnay ng nawawalang pondo na para sa mga nanalo sa lotto, sweepstakes at Scratch-it prizes. Guilty ang hatol ni Presiding Judge Tita Marilyn Payoyo-Villordon ng QCRTC branch 224 laban kay Angelica Fajardo, Cashier V at designated Officer-in-Charge at Division Chief III ng Prize Payment Division sa kasong Malversation of Public Funds. Siya ay hinatulan na makulong ng 12 hanggang 19 na taon at ipinababalik sa kanya ang P1.87 milyong nawawalang pondo. Hindi na rin siya maaaring tumakbo sa pampublikong posisyon. Ayon sa prosekusyon, nagamit ni Fajardo ang bahagi ng P3 milyon na pambayad sa mga nanalo. Sinabi ng testigo na si Assistant General Manager for Finance Betsy Paruginog na nakatanggap siya ng dalawang letter complaint noong Nobyembre 2008 kaugnay ng kawalan ng kakayanan ng Prize Payment Division na bayaran ang mga nanalong tiket ng Scratch-it. Hindi rin umano nalalagyan ng pondo sa oras ang mga prize fund na dapat ay nasa teller at Provincial District Office. Nagsagawa ng audit ang PCSO noong Nobyembre 13, 2008 at Enero 8, 2009 at lumabas sa datos na kulang ang pondo ng P1.877 milyon. Nagpadala ang audit team ng sulat kay Fajardo noong Enero 13, 2009 at ipinababalik ang nawawalang pondo. Sumulat umano si Fajardo noong Enero 27, 2009, at inamin ang kanyang kawalan ng kakayanan na bayaran ang nawawalang pondo. “The prosecution was able to prove that the accused being the OIC-Division Chief III of the Prize and Payment Division actually misappropriated the missing funds and that the accused cannot offer sufficient explanation for the loss of the same,” saad ng desisyon. “The failure of a public officer to have duly forthcoming any public fund or property with which he is chargeable, upon demand by any duly authorized officer, shall be prima facie evidence that he has put such missing funds or property to personal use.”

