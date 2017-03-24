Ex-mayor, konsehal sa Cebu kakasuhan

Inihahanda ng Office of the Ombudsman ang mga kasong kriminal laban sa dating mayor at konsehal sa Daanbantayan, Cebu kaugnay ng inaprubahan nitong pondo para sa asosasyon ng mga nag-aalaga ng pugo.

Kasong paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act at Malversation of Public Funds ang isasampa laban kina ex-Mayor Ma. Luisa Loot at Samuel Moralde sa Sandiganbayan.

Ayon sa Ombudsman noong Enero 31, 2007 ay humingi ng financial assistance ang RBA Quail Raisers Association para mapalawak ang operasyon ng kanilang negosyo.

Isang Memorandum of Agreement ang pinasok ng munisipyo at RBA para sa pagpapautang ng gobyerno sa asosasyon ng P500,000.

Si Moralde umano ang chairman ng RBA.

Hindi umano nasunod nina Loot at Moralde ang kondisyon ng MOA gaya ng periodic monitoring at evaluation ng proyekto upang masiguro na makababayad ang RBA, na hindi nito nagawa.

Sinabi ni Moralde na humingi ng condonation ang RBA matapos na manalasa ang bagyong Frank noong Hunyo 2008. Nasira naman umano ang mga dokumento ng proyekto ng bagyong Yolanda noong 2013.

Ayon sa Ombudsman, pumasok si Loot sa MOA ng walang pahintulot mula sa Sangguniang Bayan.

“….there was no periodic monitoring or evaluation of respondent Moralde’s quail egg farming. Non-enforcement of RBA’s contractual obligations by Loot is indicative of negligence and/or grant of unwarranted benefit, preference or advantage in favor of respondent Moralde, who, for his part, also failed to comply with the provisions of the MOA.”

Ayon sa Ombudsman wala itong nakitang rekord na nagkaroon ng monitoring sa proyekto, kahit na matapos ang bagyo na sinasabing sumira sa mga dokumento.

