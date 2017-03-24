Quantcast

Pagsabog sa minahan: 1 patay, 1 sugatan

1:45 pm | Friday, March 24th, 2017

Isang lalaki ang nasawi at isa pa ang malubhang nasugatan sa pagsabog sa minahan sa Balbalan, Kalinga, ayon sa pulisya.
Agad nasawi si Edward Cawilan habang sugatan si Mangwag Bogyaon, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police.
Naganap ang pagsabog dakong alas-2:30 ng hapon Miyerkules sa Gaang mines sa Brgy. Talalang.
Ang Gaang ay isang small-scale mining area na sinimulang dagsain ng tao noong dekada 80 matapos makatagpo ng mga nugget ng ginto malapit sa Saltan River.
Aksidente umanong tinamaan sina Cawilan at Boyaon nang may gumamit ng pampasabog sa minahan, ayon sa pulisya.
Dinala na ang sugatan sa Kalinga Provincial Hospital para malunasan.

