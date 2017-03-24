Pusher napatay sa operasyon sa Cavite Inquirer

PATAY ang isang pinaghihinalaang pusher matapos ang isinagawang operasyon sa bayan ng Alfonso, Cavite kagabi, ayon sa pulisya. Naagpaputok ang napatay na suspek na si Zosimo Rosanes, isang residente ng kalapit na bayan ng Indang, sa mga pulis habang sinisilbi ang isang search warrant sa isa pang suspek na si Hernando Peji, sa Barangay Poblacion 2 ganap na alas-7:35 ng gabi, ayon kay Alfonso police chief Chief Inspector Alexy Sonido. “As the team approached (Peji’s home), someone opened fire (prompting authorities to retaliate),” sabi ni Sonido. Idinagdag ni Sonido na laumalabas na si Rosanes ang armadong suspek, na kaibigan ni Peji. Nasawi si Rosanes sa pinangyarihan ng insidente. Sinabi ni Sonido na batay sa rekord ng pulisya, sangkot si Rosanes sa pagtutulak ng droga at mga pagpatay sa Indang. Aniya, tinagurian si Rosanes bilang top wanted person ng Indang. Naaresto naman ng mga pulis si Peji, kung saan narekober ang hindi pa malamang halaga ng iligal na droga sa kanyang bahay, ayon pa kay Sinido.

