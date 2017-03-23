Digong magbe-birthday kasama si Stonefish

NAIS ni Pangulong Duterte na ipagdiwang ang kanyang ika-72 kaarawan sa Marso 28 sa piling ng kanyang apo na si Stonefish at kanyang pamilya sa Davao City.
“I would be very glad to spend my time with my newest grandson Stonefish and the rest of my children and grandchildren. That would have been the greatest gift that I can ask in this planet. Iyon sa akin tama na. And for those who… May natanggap na kasi ako,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference matapos dumating mula sa kanyang official visit sa Myanmar at Thailand kahapon.
Idinagdag ni Duterte na wala na siyang mahihiling na regalo sa kanyang kaarawan.
“I’m not trying to be a spoiler. Wala rin akong drama kasi totoo. Kakasabi ko lang nga naibigay na ng Diyos ang lahat ang dapat ko. Because God would only give you the things that you deserve. He does not give you things that you do not deserve or are not entitled to,” aniya.
Idinagdag niya na hindi niya kailangan ng mahal na regalo.
“You are better off with going to church everyday to make up for the, you know, babawi ka po doon sa mga pari. Baka gusto mo areglo na lang tayo. Pero huwag muna ngayon kasi left and right ang ano ninyo…,” aniya.
Si Stonefish ang bunsong anak ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na ipinanganak kamakailan.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94