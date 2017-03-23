Digong magbe-birthday kasama si Stonefish

NAIS ni Pangulong Duterte na ipagdiwang ang kanyang ika-72 kaarawan sa Marso 28 sa piling ng kanyang apo na si Stonefish at kanyang pamilya sa Davao City.

“I would be very glad to spend my time with my newest grandson Stonefish and the rest of my children and grandchildren. That would have been the greatest gift that I can ask in this planet. Iyon sa akin tama na. And for those who… May natanggap na kasi ako,” sabi ni Duterte sa isang press conference matapos dumating mula sa kanyang official visit sa Myanmar at Thailand kahapon.

Idinagdag ni Duterte na wala na siyang mahihiling na regalo sa kanyang kaarawan.

“I’m not trying to be a spoiler. Wala rin akong drama kasi totoo. Kakasabi ko lang nga naibigay na ng Diyos ang lahat ang dapat ko. Because God would only give you the things that you deserve. He does not give you things that you do not deserve or are not entitled to,” aniya.

Idinagdag niya na hindi niya kailangan ng mahal na regalo.

“You are better off with going to church everyday to make up for the, you know, babawi ka po doon sa mga pari. Baka gusto mo areglo na lang tayo. Pero huwag muna ngayon kasi left and right ang ano ninyo…,” aniya.

Si Stonefish ang bunsong anak ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte na ipinanganak kamakailan.