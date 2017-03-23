Program ni Mocha sa DZRH suspendido dahil sa pagmumura kay VP Leni Bandera, Inquirer

Sinuspindi na ng DZRH ang programa ni Mocha Uson sa radyo, ayon sa report na nataggap ng Phillipine Daily Inquirer. Isang ‘indefinite suspension’ ang kinumpirma ng isang DZRH personnel pagkatapos makatanggap ng reklamo sa mga listeners na masyado raw malisyoso ang mga kumento ni Mocha patungkol kay Leni Robredo. Kumalat sa social media ang live streaming nito kung saan maririnig na pinagmumura ng isang galit na galit na Mocha ang Bise-presidente. Basahin: Kalat na: Mocha Uson minura at nilait si VP Robredo sa radyo

