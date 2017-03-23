Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes nakahirit ng do-or-die semis game Bandera

NAKAHIRIT ang Cignal-San Beda Hawkeyes ng do-or-die game kontra Tanduay Rhum Masters matapos manaig, 89-86, sa Game 2 ng kanilang 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup best-of-three semifinals series Huwebes sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City. Umiskor si Jason Perkins ng 15 puntos habang nag-ambag sina Robert Bolick Jr. at Ben Adamos ng tig13 puntos para pamunuan ang Hawkeyes na itinabla ang kanilang semis series sa tig-isang panalo. Pinangunahan ni Jaymo Eguilos ang Rhum Masters sa ginawang 18 puntos.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.