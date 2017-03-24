Lea ginagamit sa pagbebenta ng mga pekeng produkto By Ambet Nabus Bandera

DAHIL muling magbabalik sa sirkulasyon ang The Voice (Teen edition naman), maingay na naman sa social media si Lea Salonga, isa sa mga coaches ng show. Pinatulan talaga nito ang mga fans na diumano’y nag-cause ng trauma sa anak nang minsan itong halos pilitin magpa-picture. Winner ang pagtataray ni Lea dahil nanawagan pa itong huwag namang masyadong maging super feeling ang mga fans sa mga bagay na hindi na nila dapat panghimasukan. Then recently, may post na naman ito patungkol sa fake products kuno kung saan ginagamit ang kanyang name and face. Ultimo nga yung super luma nang isyu sa pagbabalik-tambalan nila ni Aga Muhlach ay nabubuhay nang dahil dito. Hmmmm, just wondering kung anong pakulo naman ang gagawin ng ibang coaches like Megastar Sharon Cuneta at Bamboo dahil kung si Sarah Geronimo ang tatanungin, she’s very much in sa mga panahong ito. Ay, meron nga palang bagong isyu kay Bamboo ngayon. Na kesyo hindi na raw nito pinapansin ang dati niyang mga kabanda? Totoo ba ito, birthday boy? Hala, hanggang hindi pa nagsisimula ang The Voice Teens, let’s expect na marami pang isyung lalabas tungkol sa kanila!

