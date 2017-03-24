Sexy actress buking ang mga kadramahan By Ambet Nabus Bandera

NAKAKALOKA naman pala ang drama nitong isang kontrobersyal na sexy actress. Bukod kasi sa mahilig itong pumasok sa mga iskandalo dala ng pagiging sobrang liberated, talagang gagawin niya kung ano ang gusto niya kahit alam niyang mapapahamak siya. Nang dumating sa bansa ang isang hunk model na gusto yatang magkaroon ng karir dito sa Pilipinas ay pinagmukha itong Hollywood star na dapat sambahin. May mga gimik na anik-anik para lang mapansin, including some videos na nakikipaglandian kuno sa ilang female celebrities. Then enter frame nga itong si sexy actress na very vocal sa pagsasabing type na type din niyang maka-emote si hunk model. Game daw siyang makilala ito at makasama sa isang intimate date. Yun bang ang drama niya’y parang imposible niyang makilala ang hunk model dahil nga sinasamba ito ng mga girls and gays. Ang siste, buking naman ang drama niya dahil nalaman namin na iisa lang pala ang handler o manager nila? Kahit anong kacheapan na lang talaga ay gagawin nitong si sexy actress! Ha-hahahaha!

