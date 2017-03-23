Ellen Adarna rumesbak kay Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña By Djan Magbanua Bandera

RUMESBAK si Ellen Adarna sa hanash ni Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña na una nang nagbanta sa mga “spoiled brat” ng Cebu. Pinost ni Ellen ang isang article mula sa Cebu Daily News tungkol sa warning na ito ni Osmena at binakbakan ang mayor, partikular na ang anak nito, sa isang post sa social media. “Really? Well, well, well what do we have here. Throwback feelings when your “brat” shot my kabarkada’s digi cam, hung it on her gate and threatened us with a text message,” sey ni Ellen sa kanyang post. Kasabay nito, pinost pa ni Ellen ang picture ng kaibigan nyang nagngangalang Samantha Benitez, ang sinasabi niyang may ari ng digital camera na tinakot umano ni Miguel Osmeña. Sa pagsasalaysay ni Ellen, nakatanggap pa diumano ang kaibigan niya ng text message kung saan tinatakot na babarilin daw ang kanyang kaibigan. Deleted na ngayon ang post na ito. Hinamon naman ni Mayor Osmeña na magsampa ng reklamo si Ellen. Walong taon na ang nakararaan nang mangyari ang insidenteng tinutukoy ni Ellen kung saan inakusahan ni Benitez si Miguel nang pananakot.

