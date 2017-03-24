Ian ipinaglaban ng mga TonDeng fans laban sa lola ni Bea By Alex Brosas Bandera

OUTRIGHT ang pagtanggi ng lola ni Andeng (Bea Alonzo) kay Anton (Ian Veneracion) nang ipakilala na ng una ang huli sa kanyang pamilya sa A Love To Last. Na-hurt ang maka-Anton at super react sila sa social media. “Ay kasakit nmn ng dting nang pagkasabi ng lola ni anding khit ako eh ramdam ko ehh bkit bga gay-on kya gogogo lng idol anton ipaglaban mo c anding at matutunan karin nyang mahalin ng pamilya nya. “Ayyy naku ang adik sa Tonding para nang vitamins koto every morning b4 work……happy tanggal ang homesick miss you pinas.” “Alla ei baket ganuon. gusto mo nalaang magiging oldmaid si Andeng…inaapi nyo na masyado si Sir Anton namin. Ala ei magkakagyera sa Batangas dahil kamiy susugod dyaan at iuuwi nalaang namin si Mr. Noble. Kung ayaw nyo sa kanya e di saamin nalaang sya bwahaha.” “Eto nman si lola napakasakit magsalita ano nman kong 45 matino tao nman si anton. Hayaan muna si lola anding at anton laban lang. hmmp.” Naku, talagang ipinaglalaban ng mga netizens si Anton, ha. Deserve naman kasi niya ang suporta lalo pa’t he’s decent at mahal na mahal si Andeng.

