Anak ni Bato papasok sa police academy

KINUMPIRMA ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa na papasok ang kanyang anak sa police academy ngayong Mayo.

Idinagdag ni dela Rosa na nakapasa ang kanyang 22-anyos na anak na si Rock Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

“I wish him good luck. I’m proud of him,” sabi ni dela Rosa sa isang press conference sa Camp Crame matapos niyang ipresinta sa publiko ang top 10 ng PNPA “Masidlak” Class of 2017.

Inamin naman ni dela Rosa na kinakabahan siya para sa kanyang anak na nakatakdang sumailalim sa matinding pagsasanay sa PNPA sa Silang, Cavite.

“Pero kinakabahan din kung makakaya ba niya ‘yung training, physically alam ko kayang kaya niya malakas ’yon eh pero ‘yung psychological, I don’t know,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Nagtapos si dela Rosa sa Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

“Iba siya, iba ako. Ako, anak ako ng tricycle driver kaya no retreat no surrender ako, pasok doon kahit na babagsakan mo ako ng shot put sa tyan ko pero siya, anak siya ng PNP chief,” ayon pa kay dela Rosa.

Nakapasa si Rock sa PNPA Cadet Admission Test (PNPACAT) kung saan libo-libo ang kumuha ng pagsusulit noong Oktubre noong isang taon.

