Pia di pwedeng maging Darna dahil sa malalaking boobs

ISA sa mga names na nag-surface to play Darna ay si Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.
But she is easily out of the equation dahil ayon na rin sa kanya, “Pero hindi ako, eh. Mukhang iba yung ang plano ng ABS-CBN.”
Most netizens felt na hindi sa kanya bagay ang much-coveted role after Angel Locsin admitted she couldn’t do the role anymore because of her spine problems.
“Di sa knya bagay blang Darna.”
“Di bagay, hindi marunong umarte.”
“Di bagay masyonda na syah. Dapat yung sariwa at maraming fans para kumita ang movie!”
“No di sya bagay, asikasuhin na Lang nya bf nya! Si Liza Soberano ang dapat!”
“Ndi po bagay its my opinion lang po ha yun po kasing boobs nya nakakadistract tas lilipad lipad si darna, cant imagine po.”
‘Yan ang mga hanash nila. But one fan felt that Pia is perfect for the part as, “Role model kc s pia Saka ms. universe title holder. why not diba. Bagay na bagay sa isang Queen pia ang maging darna kc good background. Tagapag tanggol di Lang pinas, Universe din. Confidently beautiful with a heart pa.”
