Impeachment vs VP Robredo itigil-Duterte

MISTULANG pinagsabihan ni Pangulong Duterte si Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez na itigil ang isinusulong na impeachment laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Look, you know, we just had an election. Guys, lay off. Let’s stop it,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang press conference matapos dumating mula sa kanyang official visit sa Myanmar at Thailand.

Matatandaang si Alvarez mismo ang nagbantang itutuloy ang impeachment laban kay Robredo matapos ang lumabas na video na isinumite sa United Nations (UN) hinggil sa umano’y palit-ulo na ipinapatulad ng Philippine National Police (PNP) kaugnay ng kampanya nito kontra droga.

“You can do other things but do not tinker with the structure of government. I will not countenance it. Elected ‘yang tao eh. So why do you have to? Just because she keeps on harping on me? Hayaan mo, this is a democracy, freedom of speech. Wala naman… There are… There is no or there are no overt acts committed. Kakatapos lang ng election. Bakit mo sisirain ang bayan?” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Nauna nang nagsampa ng impeachement laban kay Robredo ang abogadong si Oliver Lozano sa Kamara.

“Eh ako, malay mo ako baka hindi na ako magising bukas sa bangungot eh okay na. Siya naman, pero ‘yung, you know, you create trouble there for…,” paliwanag pa ni Duterte.

Aniya, tiyak na tutol din ang militar sa hakbangin laban kay Robredo.

“Ayaw ‘yan military kasi ayaw nilang—hindi naman tamad pero bakit mo dagdagan ‘yung problema nila? Pati pulis. Who will keep order in this country kung hindi sila? Ngayon, magsabi lang hindi lang natin….t*** i** itong mga ito gusto ng gulo. Gusto talaga ng basagan ng ulo.

Eh maganda na nga buhay kakatapos lang ng election,” sabi pa ni Duterte.

Kilalang malapit si Alvarez kay Duterte kung saan tiniyak niyang uusad ang impeachment laban kay Robredo.

“You know, this is a democracy. Leaders are elected. You don’t have to be son of a b****, it’s the people’s choice. Remember that,” sabi pa ni Duterte.

Aminado naman si Duterte na hindi pa niya batid ang isyu hinggil sa palit-ulo dahil sa kanyang pagbiyahe sa ibang bansa.