Criminology dean ng unibersidad sugatan sa ambush By John Roson Bandera

Malubhang nasugatan ang criminology dean ng Pangasinan State University nang tambangan sa Lingayen, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod sa ospital si Rommel Cruz, 43, dahil sa tama ng bala sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-7:30 ng umaga Miyerkules, sa Avenida-Rizal st., Brgy. Poblacion. Minamaneho ni Cruz ang kanyang Toyota Vios (XNS-303) sa naturang kalsada at binagalan ang takbo nang marating ang kanto ng Maramba Boulevard, at doon pinagbabaril ng isang lalaking tumawid, ayon sa ulat. Sa kabila ng mga tinamong tama ng bala, naiatras pa ni Cruz ang Vios, hanggang sa mabangga ang tatlong tricycle sa likod, bumaba, at humingi ng saklolo, ayon sa pulisya. Agad namang nanakbo ang gunman at itinuloy ang pagtakas papasok sa Burgos st., gamit ang isang motorsiklong nakaparada sa kanto. Dinala ng mga tricycle driver si Cruz sa Jesus Nazarene General Hospital ng Lingayen, pero kinailangan siyang ilipat sa isang pagamutan sa Dagupan City para sa karagdagang lunas, ayon sa pulisya. Narekober sa crime scene ang dalawang bala at dalawang basyo ng kalibre-.45 pistola. Inaalam pa ang pagkakakilanlan at motibo ng suspek.

