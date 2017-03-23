Duterte nanindigan vs same sex marriage
3:40 pm | Thursday, March 23rd, 2017
IPINAGTANGGOL ni Pangulong Duterte ang kanyang pagkambiyo matapos namang sabihin na tutol siya sa same sex marriage, taliwas sa nauna niyang pahayag nang hindi pa siya nakaupong presidente ng bansa.
“But for the reason that there is a law which say — in the Family Code sa ating Civil Code defining the relations of non — our society, marriages and everything, it says that marriage is always between a man and a woman,” sabi ni Duterte.
Matatandaang naging panauhin pa si Duterte sa programa ng komedyante at host na si Vice Ganda kung saan nagpahayag siya ng pagsuporta sa isinusulong na same sex marriage.
“If I allow it then I would have violated the law. Pero kung ano tanungin mo ako kung anong makapaligaya sa iyo, gawin mo. Never to return back. This is one straight deal. Kaya kung anong makapaligaya mo, you go out of this universe happy and fulfilled,” ayon pa kay Duterte.
Kabilang si Vice Ganda sa sumuporta kay Duterte sa nakaraang eleksiyon.
“If it makes the gays happy, let them be. I do not condemn anybody there. What makes you happy, good, just don’t violate the law, period,” giit ni Duterte.
