Baby pinigilang huminga ng ina

SAN PEDRO CITY, Laguna —Dinakip ang isang ginang sa bayan ng Nasugbu,, Batangas na napatay umano ang kanyang bagong-silang na sanggol nang takpan niya ng unan ang mukha nito upang patigilin sa pag-iyak kamakalawa.

Ayon kay Chief Insp. Rogelio Pineda Jr., hepe ng Nasugbu police, nasaksihan ng panganay na anak ni

Agnes Villasquez, 26, ang ginawa umanong pagpatay ng suspek sa siyam-buwang gulang niyang bunso sa kanilang bahay sa Brgy. Calayo alas-4 ng hapon.

“The four-year-old witnessed it. She said her mother covered the baby’s face and squeezed his nose to stop him from crying,” ani Pineda.

Nasa trabaho ang asawa ni Villasquez habang nasa paaralan ang isa pang anak nang maganap ang pangyayari.

Sinabi ng mga kamag-anak na hindi iyon ang unang beses na sinaktan ng ina ang mga anak.

“A similar incident happened about three years ago when Villasquez also covered her daughter’s face to stop her from crying,” ayon sa opisyal.

“It so happened that the husband arrived just in time to save the daughter from suffocating,” dagdag ni Pineda.

Naniniwala ang pamilya na may sakit sa pag-iisip ang suspek.

“When I was talking to her (Villasquez), she seemed aware of what she had done. Parricide charges will still be filed against her since we are not in authority to determine if she was mentally ill,” ani Pineda. —