Alex Medina naaksidente, sasakyan bumangga sa barrier



NAAKSIDENTE ang character actor na si Alex Medina. Bumangga ang minamaneho niyang kotse sa isang concrete barrier sa kahabaan ng Quirino Highway sa Novaliches, Quezon City kahapon ng madaling araw.

Sa isang video na ipinost ni Alex sa kanyang Facebook account, ikinuwento nito na meron siyang sinusundan na kotse na matindi ang ilaw kaya nag-attempt siyang mag-overtake. Pero dahil madilim daw sa nasabing highway, hindi niya nakita na meron palang concrete barrier doon kaya nabangga niya ito.

Hindi naman daw masyadong nasaktan si Alex matapos ang aksidente. Sabi niya sa huli niyang FB post,

“Home at last. It’s true what they say near-death experiences can really change your outlook.

“Salamat sa lahat ng nag send ng well wishes. Salamat papa God sa tulong mo at salita.

“Dami ko na realize today na might’ve changed something in me. Oh yeah and ingat kayo sa Quirino highway, literal na highway to hell.”

Dahil dito, umapela si Alex sa local government ng Novaliches na ilawan agad ang nasabing highway para maiwasan ang aksidente sa lugar.