Camille idedetalye kay Regine ang pagbubuntis

MATAPOS ikasal noong Enero, another good news ang dala ni Camille Prats sa pagbisita niya sa favorite cooking show n’yo with a twist, ang Sarap Diva. Masayang ibabalita ni Camille kay Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez ang kanyang pagdadalang-tao. Game na game ring sasali sa chikahan ang asawa ni Camille na si VJ Yambao. At si Princess Sarah, magpapasikat din sa pagluluto gamit ang patatas! Ang nakakikilig na pagliligawan ng dating magkaklase na nauwi sa kasalan, exclusive n’yong mapapanood ngayong Sabado ng umaga sa Sarap Diva after Maynila sa GMA!

