Bungo natagpuan sa gubat

Natagpuan ang bungo, na pinaniniwalaang sa isang matandang lalaking nawala noon pang nakaraang taon, sa isang masukal na bahagi ng Bolinao, Pangasinan, Martes ng hapon. Nadiskubre ng isang magsasaka ang bungo sa Sitio Pansur, Brgy. Tupa, dakong alas-5:30, ayon sa ulat ng Pangasinan provincial police. Nagtatabas ng puno ang magsasaka nang mapansin ang bungo kaya ipinaalam ito sa mga opisyal ng barangay, na siya namang nag-ulat sa pulisya. Inangkin na ng 65-anyos na si Isabelita Fabro, residente ng Brgy. Tupa, ang naturang bungo dahil sa paniniwalang ito ay sa kanyang nawawalang mister. Sinabi sa pulisya ng lola na naniniwala siyang ang bungo ay sa nawawalang mister na si Armando Fabro, dahil pareho ang dalawang ngipin nito sa kabiyak. Nawala ang 73-anyos na si Armando noon pang nakaraang taon at naiulat ito sa mga awtoridad Hunyo 9, 2016. Sinabi pa sa pulisya ng kanyang misis na dumaranas si Armando ng Alzheimer’s disease, kaya posibleng naligaw sa gubat.

