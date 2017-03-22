Cebu City pangungunahan ang nationwide earthquake drill

PANGUNGUNAHAN ng Cebu City ang nationwide earthquake drill para sa susunod na linggo.
Sinabi ni Mina Marasigan, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council spokesperson na kaya ng lungsod na ipakita ang kahandaan nito sa lindol.
“We don’t like to give an impression that we are only preparing for an earthquake in Metro Manila,” sabi ni Marasigan.
Noong Martes, nakapagtala ng walong lindol sa ilang bahagi ng Cebu, bagamat wala namang nasaktan.
Idinagdag ni Marasigan na isasagawa ang nationwide earthquake drill sa buong bansa sa Marso 31, alas-2 ng hapon kung saan gagawin ang earthquake drill sa provincial capitol sa Cebu City.
Sinabi ni Marasigan na nais ng NDRRMC na gamitin ang social media para matiyak ang kahandaan ng mga tao sakaling magkaroon ng lindol.
Hinikayat din ni Marasigan ang lahat na tumulong para ipaalam sa publiko ang nakatakdang earthquake drill na may slogan na “Magda-Duck, Cover and Hold kami sa March 31, 2017! Dahil bida ang handa!”
Ayon kay Marasigan, may opisyal na hashtag ang drill na #BidaAngHanda.
