Bandera poll: Liza Soberano dapat maging bagong Darna Bandera Fans ni Nadine umalma: Bakit hindi isinali sa listahan

SI Liza Soberano ang dapat na sumunod na maging Darna base sa poll na ginawa ng Bandera sa Twitter. Ito ay matapos ngang umatras si Angel Locsin na gampanan ang kontrobersyal na role ng Darna. Sa tanong na: “Sino sa tingin mo ang dapat na sumunod na maging Darna?”, 40 porsiyento ng kabuuang 3,132 na nagsiboto, ang naniniwala na si Liza ang dapat pumalit kay Angel. Pangalawa sa listahan si 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach na nakakuha naman ng 33 percent ng boto. Pangatlo si Yassi Pressman na may 18 percent votes habang si Jessy Mendiola ay nakakuha ng 9 percent. Hindi man nakasali sa listahan si Nadine Lustre, marami ang nagpahiwatig na ito ang nararapat sa papel na Darna. Ayon sa ilang fans, kung kasali si Nadine sa choices, baka ito ang nanalo.

