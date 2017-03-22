4 patay sa shootout sa Bulacan By John Roson Bandera

Apat katao ang nasawi sa nang makipagbarilan sa mga pulis sa Baliuag at San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan, Martes at Miyerkules ng umaga. Naganap ang pinakahuling engkuwentro sa Brgy. Piel, Baliuag, dakong alas-4:30 ng umaga Miyerkules, ayon kay Chief Supt. Aaron Aquino, direktor ng Central Luzon regional police. Napatay sa engkuwentro si Randy Lopez, lider umano ng isang grupong sangkot sa gun running at gun-for-hire, at dalawang di pa kilalang kasabwat, aniya. Nagpapatupad ng search warrant ang iba-ibang unit ng pulisya, na pinamunuan ng Bulacan Criminal Investigation and Detection Team, nang makipagbarilan sina Lopez, ani Aquino. Inisyu ng Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 16 ang warrant para sa paglabag sa Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition, aniya. Nakuhaan ang mga napatay na suspek ng isang kalibre-.45 pistola at dalawang kalibre-.38 baril, ani Aquino. Una dito, napatay din ang isang Adrian Sanchez sa engkuwentro sa bahagi ng Quirino Highway na sakop ng Brgy. San Manuel, San Jose Del Monte City, ala-1:30 ng umaga Martes. Pinara ng mga nagtse-checkpoint na tauhan ng San Jose Del Monte City Police ang dalawang armadong magkaangkas sa motorsiklo, pero umiwas ang mga ito, ayon kay Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat, direktor ng Bulacan provincial police. Pinaputukan pa ng mga naka-motor ang mga pulis, na kagyat namang gumanti at napatay si Sanchez, aniya. Nakatakas ang driver ng motor pero naiwan ang sasakyan. Narekober sa pinangyarihan ang isang kalibre-.9mm baril na may apat na bala, mga basyo’t slug, 10 sachet ng hinihinalang shabu, ang motorsiklo, isang back pack, at mga personal na kagamitan.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.