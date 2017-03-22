Walang special treatment kina Marcos, 18 pulis na sangkot sa Espinosa slay-PNP INQUIRER.net

TINIYAK ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na walang special treatment kay Supt. Marvin Marcos at 18 iba pang pulis sa kabila ng pagkakakulong sa unit na dati niyang pinamumunuan. “They are the accused. They are suspects and they will be treated as such.No special treatment is given to them, ” sabi ni PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos sa isang press conference sa Camp Crame. Nahaharap sina Marcos sa kasong murder kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. at Raul Yap matapos isinagawang raid noong Nobyembre 5 sa Baybay City sub-provincial jail sa Leyte, Sumuko sina Marcos at 18 Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Region 8 sa Tacloban City matapos magpalabas ng warrant of arrest laban sa kanila. Bukod kay Marcos, kabilang sa mga nakakulong sa CIDG detention cell sa Tacloban City ay sina Supt. Noel Matira, Chief Inspector Leo Laraga, SPO4 Melvin Cayobit, PO3 Jhonny Ibañez, Chief Inspector Calixto Canillas, SPO4 Juanito Duarte, POI Lloyd Oeriguesa, Senior Insp. Fritz Blanco, PO1 Bernard Orpilla, Senior Insp. Doegracias Diaz III, SPO2 Benjamin Dacallos, PO3 Norman Abellanosa, PO1 Jerlan Cabiyaan, Inspector Lucrecito Candilosas, SPO2 Antonio Docil, SPO2 Mark Christian Cadilo, PO2 Jhon Ruel Doculan at PO2 Jaime Bascal.

