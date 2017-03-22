BIR naghain ng P9.5B tax evasion vs Mighty Corp. Inquirer

NAGHAIN ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ng P9.5 bilyong kasong tax evasion laban sa gumagawa ng sigarilyo na Mighty Corp. dahil umano sa pamemeke ng tax stamps para makaligtas sa pagbabayad ng excise tax sa gobyerno. Ayon sa Nongovernment Action for Economic Reforms, aabot sa P15 bilyon ang hindi binayarang buwis ng Mighty base sa dami ng mga pakete ng sigarilyo na may nakalagay na pepekng stamp na nauna nang nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs at BIR sa Zamboanga City, Pampanga, General Santos City, Cebu City at Tacloban City noong isang buwan at ngayong buwan. Noong isang linggo, sinabi ni Albay Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda na posibleng umabot sa P25 bilyon ang hindi binayarang buwis ng Mighty, hindi pa kasama ang interest at penalty sa hindi pagbabayad ng excise tax. “We will continue to cooperate with government in its continuing effort at tax collection,” sabi naman ng Mighty sa isang pahayag. Sinabi ni Internal Revenue Commissioner Caesar R. Dulay na may epekto ang pamemeke ng tax stamp sa koleksyon ng excise tax.

