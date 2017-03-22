Quantcast

11 MayWard fandom posts that capture the MayWard viral love

By

4:18 pm | Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017

Medyo matagal nang natapos ang PBB at naiuwi na ni housemate Maymay Entrata ang korona bilang Big Winner, pero up to now wala pa ring tigil ang fans and supporters niya at ang nali-link sa kanya na si Edward Barbers.

Fans are still showing their love and are still making them trend. Recently may buzz na about sa upcoming episode ng MMK kung saan si Maymay nga ang bibida.

Eto ang ilan online post kung saan pinapakita ang MAYWARD love ng netizens.

1. This cutesy tweet.

2. Yung kahit anong suot nila kilig ka pa din.

3. Yung may moments na hindi ka pa nakakaget over kahit tapos na ang PBB.

4. Updated palagi. That’s love.

5. Proud MAYWARD kaya pinagsisigawan.

6. Siyempre pag fan ka kailangan dun ka sa official social media accounts nila.

7. Simple antics makes you kilig to the bones.

8. When your squad is ready to support and show love.

9. Yung ipupush mo yung iba pang fans na manood using picture ni idol para convincing lalo.

10. Kailangan DP yung date ng show para sure na hindi makalimutan.

11. Yung todo magretweets at maglike ng balita tungkol sa idolo…

…and still counting so far.

