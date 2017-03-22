11 MayWard fandom posts that capture the MayWard viral love

Medyo matagal nang natapos ang PBB at naiuwi na ni housemate Maymay Entrata ang korona bilang Big Winner, pero up to now wala pa ring tigil ang fans and supporters niya at ang nali-link sa kanya na si Edward Barbers.
Fans are still showing their love and are still making them trend. Recently may buzz na about sa upcoming episode ng MMK kung saan si Maymay nga ang bibida.
Eto ang ilan online post kung saan pinapakita ang MAYWARD love ng netizens.
1. This cutesy tweet.
Only MayWard….
MAYMAYonMMK 3DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/JTHjrpAlrs
— MayWardEnbers-Macau (@MaywardEnbers) March 22, 2017
2. Yung kahit anong suot nila kilig ka pa din.
Whatever there outfit! still looks good for them…
Ang cuteeeee cute nila muah muah…
MAYMAYonMMK 3DaysToGo pic.twitter.com/oZtfu3CUTV
— MAYWARD _ LA UNION💩 (@MaywardLU_OFC) March 22, 2017
3. Yung may moments na hindi ka pa nakakaget over kahit tapos na ang PBB.
U r my Universe #MayWardForFoldedandHung pic.twitter.com/fHjpnOaeKK
— maywardlover (@MaryEd_Mayward) March 21, 2017
4. Updated palagi. That’s love.
Paul Salas will be playing as her brother.#MAYWARDInsideShowbizSoon pic.twitter.com/8lib3tZIbf
— MayWard-Cebu✈️ (@MaywardCebu) March 21, 2017
5. Proud MAYWARD kaya pinagsisigawan.
They were born to be called MayWard! Proud Flyer Here!
MAYMAYonMMK SaSabadoNa https://t.co/yjMSly25bG pic.twitter.com/Qna77m4J8x
— ⓙⓔⓝⓔⓢⓚⓘⓔⓨ (@iamjeneskiey) March 20, 2017
6. Siyempre pag fan ka kailangan dun ka sa official social media accounts nila.
These are the REAL & OFFICIAL Facebook pages of @MarydaleEntrat5 & @Barber_Edward_.#MAYWARDCokeBagayNaBagay pic.twitter.com/2QQ8hgL0bX
— MayWard Official ✈ (@MayWardOfficial) March 19, 2017
7. Simple antics makes you kilig to the bones.
Ang cute magkulitan ng MayWard oh! Skrengge na skrengge! @foldedandhungph @arviedizon #MAYWARDForFoldedandHung pic.twitter.com/4eo1jKPj3S
— MayWard 💕 (@buanggacious) March 22, 2017
8. When your squad is ready to support and show love.
From mayward Bacolod#MAYWARDForFoldedandHung pic.twitter.com/fPVOutFFE0
— Gretchell Mahinay (@b414c1301ef84d3) March 22, 2017
9. Yung ipupush mo yung iba pang fans na manood using picture ni idol para convincing lalo.
Edward be like: Manood kayo ng MMK sa Sabado!!#MAYWARDForFoldedAndHung pic.twitter.com/t0GHJhFSQu
— MayWard LAGUNA ✈ (@MayWardLaguna) March 22, 2017
10. Kailangan DP yung date ng show para sure na hindi makalimutan.
Changes Icon to support @MarydaleEntrat5 for the love mayward fam.#MayWardForFoldedalAndHung pic.twitter.com/aKGvcbP4uD
— SKRENGGE MAYWARD (@iamAnaRochelle) March 22, 2017
11. Yung todo magretweets at maglike ng balita tungkol sa idolo…
Maymay, Edward totohanan na ang relasyon, labs na raw ang isa’t isa https://t.co/ASibLezz0J
— Bandera (@banderainquirer) March 19, 2017
…and still counting so far.
