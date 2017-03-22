Trak nabangin, bahay wasak

Nawasak ang ilang bahagi ng isang bahay nang mahulugan ng trak na nabangin sa Kabayan, Benguet kahapon ng hapon, ayon sa pulisya. Walang naiulat na nasugatan pero wasak ang kusina at pig pen ng bahay, na pag-aari ni Junnie Dolinas, ayon sa ulat ng Cordillera regional police. Nabagsakan ng Isuzu dump truck (ZNC-696) ang bahay ni Dolinas sa Brgy. Pacso dakong alas-4:30. Nasa mataas na bahagi ng barangay ang naturang trak para humakot ng umusos na lupa. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na pansamantalang bumaba ang driver na si Romeo Pulac para kumuha ng kalso, pero biglang umatras ang trak, nahulog sa 10-metrong lalim na bangin, at bumagsak sa bahay ni Dolinas. Nagkasundo naman sina Pulac at Dolinas na daanin na lang sa areglo ang pinsalang dulot ng insidente, ayon sa pulisya.

