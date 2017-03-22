No to same sex marriage ni Duterte kinampihan sa Kamara

Kung magkalaban man sila sa death penalty bill, magkakampi naman sina Pangulong Duterte at Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza sa pagtutol sa same sex marriage.

Ayon kay Atienza tama si Duterte na huwag payagan na maging legal sa bansa ang pagpapakasal ng pareho ang kasarian.

“President Duterte is correct in saying that same-sex marriages are not for us because we are a Catholic nation, aside from the legal aspect where the Civil Code provides for marriage between a man and a woman. Marriage should be for founding a family,” ani Atienza.

Sinabi ni Atienza na inirerespeto niya ang pagmamahalan ng dalawang tao pero ibang usapan na umano kung gagawin itong legal.

“Same-sex couples can share affection even without marriage,” dagdag pa ni Atienza.

Hinarang ni Atienza ang panukala na isingit ang section 4E ng panukalang Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity bill kung saan nakasaad ang ‘of any other kind of license’ dahil maaari umano itong magamit ng mga miyembro ng third sex upang kumuha ng marriage license.

“The rights of every person are already guaranteed and protected by the Constitution and is something that we recognize and respect. But the sanctity of marriage between a man and a woman must be upheld and protected as an institution as it is the most basic foundation of the family.”

Sinabi ni Atienza na marami siyang kaibigang miyembro ng third sex at iginagalang umano niya ang mga ito.

“But same sex marriage is against the Constitution, existing laws and especially the natural law. We Filipinos should not really be copying Western culture. Even if they approve of it, majority of Filipinos don’t. It’s time Western countries look at us and start copying our culture,” saad ng solon.

30