P270M jackpot ng Ultra Lotto sa Biyernes By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang nanalo sa P260.5 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola Martes ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 51-48-04-39-09-19. Umabot sa P35.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Inaasahang aabot sa P270 milyon ang jackpot sa Biyernes. Nanalo naman ng tig-P99,700 ang 18 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P2,130 naman ang napanalunan ng 672 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 16,916 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Ultra Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Biyernes at Linggo. Sa bawat P1 itinataya sa lotto, 55 sentimos ang napupunta sa Prize Fund, 30 sentimos sa Charity Fund at ang nalalabi sa operasyon ng lotto.

