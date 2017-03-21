Marcos, 18 pulis nakakulong sa CIDG sa Tacloban Inquirer

NAKAKULONG sina Supt. Marvin Marcos at 18 iba pang nga miyembro ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group sa CIDG detention cell sa Tacloban City. Pinayagan ng Regional Trial Court sa Baybay City ang mga akusado sa pagpatay kay Mayor Rolando Espinosa Sr. ng Albuera,Leyte, at Raul Yap na manatili sa police unit kung saan sila nakatalaga nang isinagawa nila ang raid. Nahaharap si Marcos at 18 iba pang operatiba ng CIDG sa kasong murder matapos ang pagpatay kina Espinosa at Yap sa loob ng kanilang selda sa sub-provincial jail sa Baybay City noong Nobyembre 5. Walang piyansa ang inirekomenda sa pansamantalang kalayaan ng mga pulis.

