Lalaki arestado sa pagpatay sa tuta By John Roson Bandera

Arestado ang isang lalaki sa Tiaong, Quezon, matapos patayin ang isang tuta at lumpuhin ang ina nito, na kapwa niya umano pinag-interesang gawing pulutan. Nakaditine ngayon si Romeo Recto, 45, sa Tiaong Police Station para sa pagsasampa ng kaso, ayon sa ulat ng Quezon provincial police. Una dito, nireklamo ng gurong si Melanie Amosco, residente ng Sitio Gitna, Brgy. San Francisco, si Recto para sa paggulpi sa kanyang mga alaga. Pinasok ni Recto ang bahay ni Amosco at gamit ang isang sanga ng puno ay pinaghahampas ang tuta at ina nito, hanggang sa mapatay ang una at malumpo ang huli, ayon sa pulisya. Ikinatwiran ni Recto na kinagat siya ng aso at gumanti lamang, pero lumabas sa pagsusuri ng Tiaong Municipal Health Office na lasing siya nang saktan ang mga hayop. Sinabi ni Amosco sa pulisya na isang araw bago ang insidente’y nagtungo pa sa kanyang bahay si Recto at humingi ng aso na magagawang pulutan sa inuman. Sasampahan si Recto ng kasong paglabag sa Republic Act 8485 o Animal Welfare Act, ayon sa pulisya.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.