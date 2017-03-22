Ai Ai mas maswerte kay Kris; may award na sa Santo Papa, best actress pa sa US

HABANG naghihintay ang maraming fans ni Kris Aquino sa muli niyang pag-arangkada sa telebisyon, tila napag-iwanan naman siya ni kagandahang Ai Ai delas Alas sa mga bonggang achievements.

Considering na super relihiyosa si Kris, pero si Ai Ai pa ang binigyan ng parangal ng Santo Papa dahil sa mga makabanal niyang gawain at pagtulong sa simbahan.

Nito ngang Lunes, nakatanggap naman ng Best Actress award sa Queens World Film Festival sa New York ang Comedy Queen ng bansa.

At hindi yun para sa isang comedy movie ha, kundi sa isang napakaseryosong pelikula tungkol sa mga prostitute. And yes, international pa!

Sabi sa report, “Delas Alas was declared Best Female Actor – Narrative Feature for her portrayal as an aging prostitute in the indie film “Area,” besting Karin Hanczewski, Dorothea Hagena and Amy Redford, daughter of actor Robert Redford.”

Bongga di ba? Isa nga namang karangalang tila mahirap makuha ng isang Kris Aquino.

And yes, parang may divine intervention nga dahil Queens ang name ng world film festival, na para bang nagtatanong ng, “O sino ngayon ang totoong REYNA?”