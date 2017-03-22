Ai Ai mas maswerte kay Kris; may award na sa Santo Papa, best actress pa sa US

HABANG naghihintay ang maraming fans ni Kris Aquino sa muli niyang pag-arangkada sa telebisyon, tila napag-iwanan naman siya ni kagandahang Ai Ai delas Alas sa mga bonggang achievements.
Considering na super relihiyosa si Kris, pero si Ai Ai pa ang binigyan ng parangal ng Santo Papa dahil sa mga makabanal niyang gawain at pagtulong sa simbahan.
Nito ngang Lunes, nakatanggap naman ng Best Actress award sa Queens World Film Festival sa New York ang Comedy Queen ng bansa.
At hindi yun para sa isang comedy movie ha, kundi sa isang napakaseryosong pelikula tungkol sa mga prostitute. And yes, international pa!
Sabi sa report, “Delas Alas was declared Best Female Actor – Narrative Feature for her portrayal as an aging prostitute in the indie film “Area,” besting Karin Hanczewski, Dorothea Hagena and Amy Redford, daughter of actor Robert Redford.”
Bongga di ba? Isa nga namang karangalang tila mahirap makuha ng isang Kris Aquino.
And yes, parang may divine intervention nga dahil Queens ang name ng world film festival, na para bang nagtatanong ng, “O sino ngayon ang totoong REYNA?”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94