Andrea gustong matikman ng mga boys Bandera

TONIGHT, makakasama ni Rhea Santos sa kanyang programang Tunay Na Buhay ang Kapuso actress Andrea Torres. Unang napanood si Andrea sa teen-oriented magazine show na Ka-Blog! noong 2008. Noong 2012, nagbida siya sa remake ng seryeng Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga ka-partner si Mikael Daez. Bumida rin siya sa iba pang teleserye ng Kapuso Network kabilang na ang With A Smile, Ang Lihim Ni Annasandra, The Millionaire’s Wife at ang pinakahuli ay ang Alyas Robin Hood ka-partner si Dingdong Dantes. Bukod sa kaniyang talento sa pag-arte, hinahangaan din ng marami ang magandang hubog ng katawan ni Andrea, kaya naman isa na rin siya ngayon sa mga bagong pinapantasya ng bayan. Talagang isa siya ngayon sa mga female sexy actress na gustong maka-date at matikman ng mga boys. Abangan ang makulay na buhay ni Andrea Torres sa Tunay Na Buhay ngayong Miyerkules pagkatapos ng Saksi sa GMA 7.

