Mocha Uson hindi na itinuloy ang pagiging speaker sa Army conference

UMURONG ang singer-blogger na si Mocha Uson bilang speaker sa Army conference sa Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City kahapon ng umaga. Sa isang post sa kanyang Facebook account noong Lunes ng gabi, sinabi ni Uson na sinulatan na niya si Army chief Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda at humingi ng sorry sa kanyang desisyon na hindi na ito siputin.

Nakatakda sanang magsalita si Uson kaugnay ng mga hamon kinakaharap ng isang personalidad sa social media sa Senior Leaders Conference na bahagi ng ika-120 anibersaryo ng Army.

Binatikos ang Army sa social media matapos imbitahan si Uson.

“Our soldiers do not deserve this bashing. Maawa naman kayo sa mga nag-aalay ng buhay para sa kapayapaan natin,” sabi ni Uson sa kanyang Facebook page.

“Alang-alang po sa Philippine Army — to save our soldiers from being bashed and from divisiveness — magpaparaya na lang po muna ako,” dagdag ni Uson.

Kilalang suporter si Uson ni Pangulong Duterte at kasama sa nangampanya sa huli sa nakaraang eleksiyon.

Itinalaga si Uson bilang miyembro ng Board ng Movie and Television Review And Classification Board (MTRCB).

Inakusahan si Uson na nasa likod ng mga pekeng balita at pagbatikos sa mga kritiko ng administrasyon, dahilan para kuyugin ang mga ito sa social media.

“Ayaw ko na sana ilabas ito pero gusto ko lang isampal sa inyo na for once mapahiya kayo dyan sa FAKE NEWS ISSUE niyo. Here is an invitation from the PHILIPPINE ARMY on their 120th Philippine Army Anniversary to be attended by Commanders and Top Generals in the entire Philippines. I will be their guest speaker,” sabi ni Uson.

Ayon naman sa isang opisyal ng Army, binawi ang imbitasyon kay Uson matapos ang kanyang pagyayabang sa social media.

