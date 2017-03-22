Super Tekla, Donita Nose may aaminin kay Arnold Clavio Bandera

KUNG laugh trip ang hanap, tumutok na sa GMA News TV ngayong Miyerkules ng gabi dahil makakasama ni Arnold Clavio ang tambalang araw-araw kinaaaliwan sa Wowowin na sina Donita Nose at Super Tekla. Kaya naman, asahang masaya at trending na kwentuhan na naman ang hatid ng Tonight with Arnold Clavio. Espesyal ang episode na ito dahil ito ang kauna-unahang beses na magsasama ang dalawang komedyante sa isang kwelang interview sa TWAC. Ito ang masayang handog ng programa sa ika-7 anniversary nito ngayong Marso! Kilalanin sina Donita at Tekla sa bagong segment na “Akin ang Korona!”. Hulaan kung sino sa kanila ang nadiskubre ng talent manager habang nagbi-videokeo sa loob ng mall, ang nangarap na maging guro, ang may partner na OFW, at may anak. Sa TWAC “Guess-Sing Game”, magpapagalingan naman ang dalawa sa paghula at pagbirit ng mga kanta. Sino kaya ang mas mahusay na singer kina Donita at Tekla? Maglalaban din sila sa pasosyalan! Bibigkasin nila ang mahihirap i-pronounce na salita gaya ng mga mamahaling brand ng damit, bag at kung ano-ano pa. Sa mabilisang tanong at sagot naman, mabubuko ang iba pang trivia tungkol sa kanila gaya ng “best asset” ni Donita at “secret talent” naman ni Tekla. Abangan lahat ‘yan sa Tonight with Arnold Clavio ngayong Miyerkules, 10:15 p.m., sa GMA News TV.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.