14 Pinoy pasok sa Forbes’ richest sa buong mundo Bandera

UMABOT sa 14 na bilyonaryong mga Pinoy, sa pamumuno ni Henry Sy Sr., ang nakapasok sa pinakamamayayamang tao sa planeta, ayon sa 31st Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list.

Mas marami ang nakapasok na mga Filipino ang nakapasok sa Forbes’ kumpara sa 11 noong 2016.

Para sa 2017, umabot sa 2,043 tao sa buong mundo ang pumasok sa listahan ng mga bilyonaryo ng Forbes Magazine, o 13 porsiyentong pagtaas.

Base sa Forbes, umabot sa $12.7 bilyon ang net worth ni Sy, na siyang may-ari ng SM Investments Corp. na kumukontrol sa bangko sa bansa, shopping mall at retail business.

Nananatili si Sy, 92 na tanging Pinoy na nakapasok sa 100 wealthiest people sa buong mundo. Sinundan siya ni John Gokongwei Jr., na may net worth $5.8 billion. Pumangatlo si Lucio Tan, na may kabuuang yaman na $3.7 bilyon.

Pasok din ang mga sumusunod sa listahan ng Forbes Billionaires list:

George Ty, $3.5 bilyon

Enrique Razon Jr., $3.4 billion

Tony Tan Caktiong, $3.4 billion

David Consunji, $3.1 billion

Andrew Tan , $2.5 billion

Robert Coyiuto Jr., $1.5 billion

Manuel Villar Jr., $1.5 billion

Ramon Ang, $1.4 billion

Eduardo Cojuangco Jr. , $1.2 billion

Roberto Ongpin, $1.1 bilyon

Edgar Sia II, $1 bilyon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.