Donnalyn Bartolome, Bret Jackson sa #ShowbizLive bukas

Bukas, Miyerkules sa ShowbizLive, makikipagkulitan ang Youtube sensation/artist na si Donnalyn Bartolome at ang former PBB housemate na si Bret Jackson sa mga host na sina Ervin Santiago at Izel Abanilla.

Pag-uusapan ang latest movie project ng dalawa ang “Happy Breakup Up” at siyempre magiging mas personal ang ShowbizLive as hosts would ask them tungkol sa mga goings on sa kanilang mga personal and showbiz lives.

